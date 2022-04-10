Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar arrive in US to attend 2+2 ministerial

Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have arrived in the US capital to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first under the Biden administration.

To be held under the shadow of the Ukrainian crisis, the 2+2 ministerial is reflective of the significance the two governments attach to this bilateral relationship, which former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee described as natural allies.