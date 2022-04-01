Ramadhan to begin in Saudi Arabia tomorrow as crescent moon sighted

Srinagar Apr 1: The crescent of the holy month of Ramadhan was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening meaning the month-long fast will begin in the kingdom from Saturday April 2.
As per reports, the crescent was sighted at multiple locations in the kingdom thereby marking the arrival of the 9th month of the Islamic Hijri Calendar year 1443.
The kingdom had begun search at multiple observatories with the Sudair observatory first to report sighting of the moon.
The Royal court of the kingdom also confirmed sighting of the Ramadhan crescent in a statement saying Saturday April 2 will be the first fast while 'Taraweeh', the night-long prayers will begin from tonight after Isha prayers.
Muslims observe the obligatory fast during the month of Ramadan from predawn till dusk by refraining from food and drinks and offering night-long prayers.