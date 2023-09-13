Re-globalisation more promising than fragmentation: WTO

"The post-1945 international economic order was built on the idea that interdependence among nations through increased trade and economic ties would foster peace and shared prosperity. For most of the past 75 years, this idea guided policymakers, and helped lay the foundation for an unprecedented era of growth, higher living standards and poverty reduction," WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in her foreword to the report, Xinhua news agency reported.