Ready to work with India for growth of bilateral relations: China

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said that his country is ready to work with India towards the "steady and sound" growth of bilateral relations.

"China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations," he said in his speech at the 'Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations'.

Wang's remarks assume significance as they has come weeks after a clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh that had upped tensions between the two Asian neighbours.

In his speech titled "Maintain a Global Vision, Forge Ahead with Greater Resolve and Write a New Chapter in Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics", Wang also dwelt on relations with other countries.