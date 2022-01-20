Red Cross: Hack exposes data on 5,15,000 vulnerable people

The Geneva-based agency said on Wednesday the breach by unknown intruders this week affected data about some 5,15,000 people "including those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention."

It said the information originated in at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent chapters around the world.

"An attack on the data of people who are missing makes the anguish and suffering for families even more difficult to endure," Robert Mardini, the ICRC's director-general, said in a statement.

"We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised."