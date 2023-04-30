Researchers reveal how high fitness levels can reduce death risk from cardiovascular disease in men

The study’s findings were published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, an ESC journal. “This was the first study to evaluate the joint effects of fitness and blood pressure on the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease,” study author Professor Jari Laukkanen of the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio, Finland, said. “The findings suggest that physical activity may help avoid some of the negative effects of high blood pressure.”

Around 1.3 billion persons between the ages of 30 and 79 suffer from hypertension or high blood pressure. Globally, hypertension is one of the main causes of premature death and a significant risk factor for heart attacks and strokes. High levels of cardiorespiratory fitness have been associated with longer lifespans, according to previous studies. This study looked at the relationship between blood pressure, fitness, and the risk of cardiovascular death.