Rioting, arson break out across Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

Islamabad: The arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court by Rangers has created ripples across the South Asian country.
Protesters in Pakistan have entered compounds of army commanders in Lahore and Rawalpindi, according to multiple Pakistan media reports after Imran Khan's arrest.
Pakistan media reports scenes of absolute chaos at Pakistan Army GHQ. Imran Khan supporters entered Peshawar cantonment while chanting slogans against the army. "First reaction against Imran Khan's arrest is a big procession moving towards Army Headquarters where there is a big chance of violence and killings. Khan was grossly manhandled and almost half-conscious when pushed into a police /Army van. His lawyers were also beaten," tweeted Shaheen Sebai, an independent journalist.
There are reports of PTI supporters breaking into the residence of a military officer in the cantonment area of Lahore. People are storming army GHQ in Rawalpindi - the absolute seat of power.
Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah shared this information in a tweet, saying, "PTI supporters break into military officer's house in Lahore Cantt".
He also shared a video showing a group of men, some of them with their faces partly covered, entering a gated premises with sticks. They were later seen using sticks to hit walls.
Men in uniform could also be seen on the premise. Protestors storm of Lahore Corps Commanders' Flag Staff House which was once the house of Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.