Rioting, arson break out across Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

Islamabad: The arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court by Rangers has created ripples across the South Asian country.

Protesters in Pakistan have entered compounds of army commanders in Lahore and Rawalpindi, according to multiple Pakistan media reports after Imran Khan's arrest.

Pakistan media reports scenes of absolute chaos at Pakistan Army GHQ. Imran Khan supporters entered Peshawar cantonment while chanting slogans against the army. "First reaction against Imran Khan's arrest is a big procession moving towards Army Headquarters where there is a big chance of violence and killings. Khan was grossly manhandled and almost half-conscious when pushed into a police /Army van. His lawyers were also beaten," tweeted Shaheen Sebai, an independent journalist.