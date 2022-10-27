Rishi Sunak, his spouse wealthiest occupants of Downing Street in history

Indeed, Akshata Murthy is said to be wealthier than even King Charles III due to her 430 million pounds stake in her billionaire tycoon father Narayana Murthy’s IT empire.

She has also continued to hold stakes in businesses over the years including a joint venture with Amazon, Cloudtail, in India worth 900 million pounds a year, a project she and Rishi set up together, Catamaran Ventures UK, shares in the firm which runs Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria and burger chain Wendy’s in India, and Etonian tailor New & Lingwood, which makes pupils’ tailcoats costing 2,500 pounds each, Daily Mail reported.

Rishi’s father-in-law, dubbed ‘India’s Bill Gates’ due to his role pioneering the country’s tech boom, was recently ranked the sixth richest person in India and the 654th in the world after his remarkable success in founding Bengaluru-based IT firm Infosys in the 1980s, now a 9.6 billion pounds multinational that employs more than 3,45,000 people.