Risk of a coup against Vladimir Putin growing every week

London: The risk of a coup by the Federal Security Service (FSB) against Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing every week as the war in Ukraine continues, a whistleblower at the heart of Russian intelligence has said, Times UK reported.

The whistleblower has told Vladimir Osechkin, who is on Russia’s most-wanted list for his work in exposing abuse in prisons, in letters that chaos and discontent have engulfed the security services after the botched invasion of Ukraine.