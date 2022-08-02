Russia accuses US of direct role in Ukraine war

Moscow: Russia has accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time, the media reported.

A spokesperson for Moscow’s defence ministry alleged the US was approving targets for American-made Himars artillery used by Kyiv’s forces, the BBC reported.

Lt Gen. Igor Konashenkov said intercepted calls between Ukrainian officials revealed the link. There was no immediate comment on the allegation from US officials.

Russia previously accused Washington of fighting a “proxy war” in Ukraine.