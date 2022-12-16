Russia begins mass air attacks to destroy Ukraine’s power grid

The aim of the mass attack, authorities said, appeared to be to destroy the Ukrainian power grid in the hope that damaging Ukraine away from the frontline would enable Russia to make gains on the battlefield, The Guardian reported.

Two people had died and a further five had been injured, including two children, after a rocket hit a residential building in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, the head of Dnipro region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on his Telegram. The injured were being treated in hospital. The building’s entrance was destroyed in the attack, he added.