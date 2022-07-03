Russia claims pivotal Ukraine city; Kyiv says fight ongoing

Kyiv: Russia claimed control Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. But Ukraine's president said the fight for the city of Lysychansk was ongoing.

If confirmed, a Russian seizure of Luhansk province would provide its forces a stronger base to capture Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas, one of Russia's main targets in the war.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that Russia's troops, with members of a local separatist militia, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk and now hold all of Luhansk, according to a ministry statement published Sunday.