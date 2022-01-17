Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Moscow: Russia's top diplomat on Monday angrily rejected the US allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border.

The White House said Friday that US intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a false-flag operation to create a pretext for possible invasion.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the US claim as total disinformation.