Russia deploys lethal anti-aircraft systems around Moscow

Moscow, Jan 18: Russia has deployed its lethal anti-aircraft systems around Moscow in a sign that President Vladimir Putin is taking precautions against potential strikes from Ukraine, media reports said.

Putin has now deployed Russia's fearsome S-400 defence missiles to two locations in the capital amid fears Kyiv could launch attacks on the city, the Daily Mail reported.

The S-400 'Triumf' air defence system is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles. It can also be used against ground objectives.

Its deployment to Moscow comes after two suspected Ukrainian drone strikes hit two air bases deep inside Russia in December, damaging two nuclear-capable bombers that were thought to be preparing for an attack on Ukraine, Daily Mail reported.