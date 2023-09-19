Russia finds itself isolated over Ukraine war as ally Armenia flips to US

Washington, Sep 19: Armenia, a former state of Soviet Union, has turned against Russia over waging war on Ukraine with its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saying his country’s alliance with Moscow was a “strategic mistake", while launching military exercises with the US.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself increasingly isolated from the world over his invasion of Ukraine, launched in February last year, even countries that separated from the USSR and still remained an ally are reconsidering their relationship, thus isolating the Russian President.
Putin finds himself increasingly isolated on the global stage. Last year's invasion of Ukraine has left him with few friends, North Korea's Kim Jong-Un being one of them.
Armenia has recently reconsidered its alliance with Russia as a “ strategic mistake” and feels betrayed by its actions, reports said.
Armenia has been relying on Russia for its security. Its PM Pashinyan now considers this reliance a "strategic mistake", as reported by CNN. He felt Russia itself is in need of weapons and can no longer meet Armenia's security needs.