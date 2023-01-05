Russia getting ready for escalation in Feb: Top Ukrainian official

Danilov said Ukraine is preparing for any development, adding that the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meets two to three times a week.



He also expressed optimism at Ukraine having powerful weapons at its disposal, saying: "Sooner or later, we will have powerful tanks, completely different planes, and this will happen in the near future."



In his statement, Danilov further said that Taras Kozak, a Ukrainian politician who is said to be a close associate of the pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, is "conducting meeting with Europeans and trying to persuade them to sign 'peace deals' akin to Minsk-3".

