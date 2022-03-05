Russia hits Ukrainian ammunition depot

New Delhi, Mar 5: Russia announced that a high-precision weapon strike destroyed a warehouse with Javelin and NLAW missile systems in Ukraine's Zhytomyr city.
"Over the past 24 hours, an ammunition depot on the territory of the military unit of Zhitomir, where Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile systems were stored, was destroyed by a strike from long-range precision weapons," RT News quoted Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, as saying. Earlier, Russia announced that the military seized a lot of foreign captured weapons during the hostilities, including American Javelin anti-tank systems and British NLAW.