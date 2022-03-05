Russia hits Ukrainian ammunition depot

"Over the past 24 hours, an ammunition depot on the territory of the military unit of Zhitomir, where Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile systems were stored, was destroyed by a strike from long-range precision weapons," RT News quoted Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, as saying. Earlier, Russia announced that the military seized a lot of foreign captured weapons during the hostilities, including American Javelin anti-tank systems and British NLAW.