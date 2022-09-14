Russia-India trade more than doubles this year, says Kremlin ahead of SCO summit

Moscow: Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines, the Kremlin said that trade turnover between New Delhi and Moscow has soared nearly 120 per cent so far this year.

“Our relations are actively developing, the trade has also increased significantly with supplies of Russian oil, coal and fertilizers increasing,” RT news quoted Kremlin foreign policy spokesman Yury Ushakov as saying to reporters in Moscow. The Summit will take place on Thursday and Friday in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.