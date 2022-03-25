Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

"It is clear why they are doing this. If there had been information and documentation that would not have caused Poland any harm, they would not even burn it, even if they had to leave the embassy. But if the documents or archives at the Embassy contain evidence of any subversive activities of Russian diplomats in Poland, this is a serious accusation and a serious argument that can be used later in an international criminal court against Russia," said Deshchytsia.



He believes that Russia is now trying to create a pretext for the use of weapons.

