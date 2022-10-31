Russia launches massive missile strikes across Ukraine

Kiev: Russia on Monday launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine, including the capital Kiev, causing power and water outages, according to officials in the war-torn country.

At least two blasts were reported in Kiev, while strikes also hit the central Vinnytsia region, as well as Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia in the south-east, and Lviv in the west, the BBC reported citing the officials as saying

In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, the local authorities said.