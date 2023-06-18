‘Russia maintains economic stability despite challenges’

"Positive macroeconomic trends are gaining momentum and becoming increasingly apparent," Putin was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Friday.

Russia's GDP could achieve a growth rate of about 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent this year, which will enable the country to retain its place among the world's leading economies, he said.

Inflation stays close to a historical low of 2.9 per cent and unemployment stands at a record low of 3.3 per cent, according to the Russian leader.