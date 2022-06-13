Russia may lose over 40,000 troops by June end: Zelensky

In a video address on Sunday, the President said: "The Russian army is trying to deploy reserve troops in Donbas. But what reserves can they speak of right now?



"It seems that they will throw poorly trained conscripts into the battle, as well as those who had been recruited via covert mobilisation efforts. Russian generals consider their people simply as cannon fodder, which they need to ensure they outnumber us in military personnel, in military equipment.



"But this only adds up to one thing: Russian losses in June might exceed 40,000 military personnel. They have not lost as many soldiers in any of the wars in many decades."