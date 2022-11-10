Russia orders troops to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson

Moscow/Kiev, Nov 10: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered troops to withdraw from the western bank of Ukraine's Dnipro River, meaning that the forces were retreating from Kherson -- the first big city to fall to Moscow after it launched its invasion on February 24.

Shoigu announced the decision on state TV, with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin reporting on the situation on the ground in Kherson.