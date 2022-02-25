Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Condemnation came not only from the US and Europe, but from South Korea, Australia and beyond - and many governments readied new sanctions. Even friendly leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orban sought to distance themselves from Putin.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he aimed to cut off Russia from the UK's financial markets as he announced sanctions, freezing the assets of all large Russian banks and planning to bar Russian companies and the Kremlin from raising money on British markets.



Now we see him for what he is - a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest, Johnson said of Putin.



The US sanctions will target Russian banks, oligarchs, state-controlled companies and high-tech sectors, Biden said, but they were designed not to disrupt global energy markets. Russian oil and natural gas exports are vital energy sources for Europe.



Zelenskyy urged the US and West to go further and cut the Russians from the SWIFT system, a key financial network that connects thousands of banks around the world. The White House has been reluctant to immediately cut Russia from SWIFT, worried it could cause enormous economic problems in Europe and elsewhere in the West.



While some nervous Europeans speculated about a possible new world war, the US and its NATO partners have shown no indication they would send troops into Ukraine, fearing a larger conflict. NATO reinforced its members in Eastern Europe as a precaution, and Biden said the US was deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO.



European authorities declared the country's airspace an active conflict zone.



After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin launched the operation on a country the size of Texas that has increasingly tilted toward the democratic West and away from Moscow's sway.



The autocratic leader made clear earlier this week that he sees no reason for Ukraine to exist, raising fears of possible broader conflict in the vast space that the Soviet Union once ruled. Putin denied plans to occupy Ukraine, but his ultimate goals remain hazy.



Ukrainians were urged to shelter in place and not to panic.



Until the very last moment, I didn't believe it would happen. I just pushed away these thoughts, said a terrified Anna Dovnya in Kyiv, watching soldiers and police remove shrapnel from an exploded shell. We have lost all faith.



With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, it was difficult to determine exactly what was happening on the ground.



Russia and Ukraine made competing claims about damage they had inflicted. Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed scores of Ukrainian air bases, military facilities and drones. It confirmed the loss of one of its Su-25 attack jets, blaming pilot error, and said an An-26 transport plane had crashed because of technical failure, killing the entire crew. It did not say how many were aboard.



Russia said it was not targeting cities, but journalists saw destruction in many civilian areas. (AP)

