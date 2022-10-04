Russia ready to negotiate with current or future Ukrainian President

Moscow: To resume peace talks with Kiev, Moscow will wait for either a change of stance by the current Ukrainian President or for a new leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, as per media reports.

This comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree ruling out negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RT reported.

Even before the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, Moscow “was the supporter of the idea of achieving the terms put forward by the Russian side through diplomatic means”, Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.