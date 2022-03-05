Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations

A top official there said the cease-fire there was to last until 4 pm (2 pm GMT) and an evacuation was beginning at 11 am (9 am GMT.) Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration that includes Mariupol, said the humanitarian corridor would extend from the city to Zaporizhzhia, about 226 kilometers (140 miles) away.

But Mariupol deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov later told the BBC that the Russians “continue to use hard artillery and rockets to bomb Mariupol. That's why people are very scared, but anyway they go to three specific points from which we will go to evacuate them by municipal buses.”