Russia says it destroyed three Ukrainian drones trying to strike facilities in Moscow

Moscow, Aug 23: Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday claimed to have destroyed three Ukrainian drones, which tried to attack the facilities in the capital Moscow, TASS News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said, "On the night of August 23, air defences thwarted another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Moscow, which involved three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Two drones involved in the attack were destroyed by air defences over the Mozhaisky and Khimkinsky districts of the Moscow Region, while the third one was jammed by electronic warfare and lost control, crashing into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex."

According to the ministry, there were no casualties.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, on his Telegram account, claimed earlier that air defences had downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district, according to TASS News Agency.

"Air defences downed a drone in the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region, while another unmanned aerial vehicle hit a building under construction in the City," he said.