Russia says no nuclear intentions for Ukraine

Russia firmly abides by the principle that there can be no victors in a nuclear war and it must not be unleashed, Alexey Zaitsev said. He added that Russian nuclear doctrine does not envisage any scenarios for potential strikes which would apply to Moscow's military goals in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Zaitsev added that any provocations whatsoever can be expected from Ukraine and the West, and that Russia has to be ready for any development in the media space and directly on the ground.