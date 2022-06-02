Russia seizes part of key city in eastern Ukraine

Street fighting in the city continued and Ukrainian forces carried out counter-attacks in some parts of Severodonetsk, Gaidai said.

Ukrainian troops captured six Russian soldiers during the battle for the key city, he added.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russians are preparing mop-up operation around Severodonetsk.

On May 30, Russian troops shelled an armoured vehicle evacuating residents of the city.

French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was also in the vehicle, succumbed to his wounds.