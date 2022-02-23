Russia starts pulling diplomatic staff from Ukraine

Kyiv (Ukraine): Russia's state Tass news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia has started evacuating personnel from all of its diplomatic facilities in Ukraine.

Moscow has an embassy in Kyiv and consulates in Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv.

The Tass report said the embassy in Kyiv confirmed the evacuations have begun. An Associated Press photographer in Kyiv saw the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv.

Ukraine also urged its citizens to leave Russia, and Europe braced for further confrontation on Wednesday after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia's leader received authorisation to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.