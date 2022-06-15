Russia targets ammunition depot in western Ukraine

The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk Serhiy Haidai on Wednesday refused to comment on Russian statements regarding a humanitarian corridor for civilians at the plant, but told The Associated Press that heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk continues today as well .

The situation in the city is getting worse, Haidai admitted, because Russian forces have more manpower and weapons.

But our military is holding back the enemy from three sides at once, Haidai said. The enemy is advancing because of significant advantage in artillery and people, but the Ukrainian army is holding on to its positions in the city. AP