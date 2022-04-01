Russia to deprive Ukraine from building capacity to present any threat: Lavrov

Earlier in the day, Lavrov, who is on a two day visit to India, held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar which touched on issues like crude offer, rupee-ruble payment, ongoing arms deals and the Ukraine crisis.

He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before flying back to Moscow in the evening.

Addressing reports on the ongoing crisis, Lavrov said: "You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kiev regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia."

About India's foreign policies, he said they are "characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners".