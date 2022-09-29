Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine

Moscow: Russia Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday formally annexing four more areas of Ukraine after self-styled referendums condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham, the media reported.

Russian-backed officials had earlier claimed the five-day exercise secured almost total popular support, BBC reported.

So-called votes were held in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south. The Russian president will make a major speech at the Kremlin.