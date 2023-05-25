'Russia to respond promptly, harshly to future incursions'

Moscow: Russia will respond quickly and extremely harshly to future incursions, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with senior defence officials.

The Minister on Wednesday mentioned that "a Ukrainian nationalist formation" that broke into Russia's Belgorod region on Monday was defeated.

"Russia will keep responding to such actions of Ukrainian militants promptly and harshly," Shoigu said. The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that "more than 70 Ukrainian nationalists were killed during a counter-terrorist operation," and Russian forces were able to push the "remaining nationalists" back into Ukraine, where they were further eliminated.