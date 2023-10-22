Russia tries to capitalise on US self-isolation at UNSC on Gaza

United Nations: A stern-faced US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield, peering over her glasses, raised her right hand to cast a lone veto on a near-consensus resolution condemning the Hamas attack on Israel, but also calling for a pause in the fighting, while close ally Britain’s envoy Barbara Woodward looked down, studying papers on her desk.

That tableau on Wednesday at the Security Council captured the shifting mood at the UN where Russia had been on the defensive and a solid Western alliance had stood together on Ukraine, which has been the main polarising factor.

Britain abstained on the resolution, while France voted for it.

Next, the issue will go to the General Assembly with vivid pictures of the wounded or killed, who included children, in Israel’s retaliatory attacks – not counting the contentious hospital explosion – continuing to stir emotions amid reports of over 3,500 people killed in Gaza.

On the day of the Council vote, US President Joe Biden was in Israel in a show of support for that embattled nation, but had been rebuffed by the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and Palestine who called off a planned summit.

And Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, unwelcome in Israel, was preparing to visit Egypt the next day and by the weekend, was at a peace summit, convened on Saturday by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, which had high-powered representation from the region and beyond hoping to douse the flames of conflict.

Showing a shift from the ineffective Security Council in New York, but with UN participation, eight heads of state including from Jordan, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, as well as notably South Africa were expected at the summit; so were Prime Ministers of five countries – Spain, Italy, Greece, and Iraq, among them, and Foreign Ministers from Britain, France, Japan and Germany and three others. (Russia and China were represented by senior diplomats at other levels).