Russia, Ukraine leaders offer few war details

Kyiv, Mar 11 : Ukraine's president says his country's military forces have reached “a strategic turning point,” while Russia's president says there are “certain positive developments” in talks between the warring countries.

Neither leader explained clearly what they meant, however.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday: “It's impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it because ... We have reached a strategic turning point.” He didn't elaborate.

He said authorities are working on 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure needy people receive food, medicine and basic goods.