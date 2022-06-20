Russia-Ukraine war could last for years

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years," Nato's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild on Sunday. "We must not let up in supporting Ukraine."



The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, echoed Stoltenberg's comments. "I am afraid that we need to steel ourselves for a long war," he said, adding that it was necessary "to enlist time on Ukraine's side," The Guardian reported.



It came as the new head of the British army said British troops must prepare "to fight in Europe once again". "There is now a burning imperative to forge an army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle," Gen Sir Patrick Sanders said, writing to his charges about the challenges they face, The Guardian reported.