‘Russia-Ukraine war could push 11-19 million into hunger worldwide’

Rome: Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has a significant impact on the global food markets and could leave an additional 11 to 19 million people with chronic hunger, the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) warned.

FAO spokesperson Boubaker Ben Belhassen told reporters that the two warring nations are major producers of agricultural commodities in the world, with a combined share of around 30 per cent of global wheat exports, reports Xinhua news agency.

The countries impacted most by the conflict are in the north African region, he said.