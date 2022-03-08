Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

What else is happening on the ground?



In the capital, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million people, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.



A Russian general was killed in the fighting in Ukraine's second-largest city, according to the Ukrainian military intelligence agency.



He was identified as Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov the second Russian general reportedly killed since the invasion began.



The report said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014. It was not possible to confirm the death independently. Russia has not commented.



The mayor of Lviv said the city in far western Ukraine is struggling to feed and house the tens of thousands of people who have fled there from war-torn regions of the country.



More than 200,000 Ukrainians displaced from their homes are now in Lviv, filling up sport halls, schools, hospitals and church buildings.



Russian aircraft bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. In Sumy and Okhtyrka, to the east of the capital near the Russian border, bombs fell on residential buildings and destroyed a power plant, a regional leader said. Bombs also hit oil depots in two other towns.



Russian troops have overall made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions.



A top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Ukraine's president has been pleading for.

