Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council

It goes right to the heart of the role of the Security Council itself, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

This preventive diplomacy is exactly what the council is supposed to be doing, and I think member states understand that.

Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia is demanding that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the U.S. call those demands impossible.

Assuming the meeting goes ahead, the council will first hear a briefing by a senior U.N. official followed by statements from its 15 members including Russia, the United States and European members France, Ireland, United Kingdom and Albania. Under council rules, Ukraine will also speak.