Russia vetoes renewal of Mali sanctions regime

United Nations: Russia has vetoed a Security Council draft resolution that would have renewed the Mali sanctions regime.

The draft resolution, tabled by France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), won 13 votes in favour on Wednesday. However, Russia voted against it while China abstained.

A competing draft resolution tabled by Russia failed to win enough votes in favour for its adoption, Xinhua news agency reported.

To be adopted, a Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favour and no veto from any of the five permanent members of the council -- the US, France, the UK, Russia and China.

After the vote on the draft resolution tabled by France and the UAE, Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that his country had to cast a veto because the draft did not take into consideration Mali's concerns and the Russian position.