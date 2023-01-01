Russia waging war so Putin can stay in power ‘until the end of his life’: Zelensky

“It is not for something historical. It’s for one person to remain in power until the end of his life. And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

Zelensky said “Russian leader is hiding behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces” and behind his people. “He hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror,” Zelensky emphasised.