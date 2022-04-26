Russia warns of nuclear war danger

Moscow: Russia's starting position is that atomic war should be unacceptable and Moscow successfully persuaded the US and other nuclear powers to agree on that back in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined in an interview.

However, he added that the situation has since deteriorated to the point where there is a real and serious threat.

Moscow tried to persuade former US President Donald Trump to recommit to the 1987 statement by the US and Soviet leaders that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and that such a war should never be fought, Lavrov explained in the interview, RT reported.