Russia warns Ukrainian membership of NATO will start World War 3

Moscow: Russia has threatened World War Three if its foe Ukraine is granted membership into NATO, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday, the media reported.

‘Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three,’ TASS quoted Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, as saying, Daily Mail reported.

Venediktov, who is deputy to Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a powerful Putin ally, said he felt Ukraine’s application was propaganda as the West understood the consequences of Ukrainian membership of NATO, Daily Mail reported.

Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again,’ Venediktov said.