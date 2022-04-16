Russia warns West of ‘unpredictable consequences’

Moscow: Russia has formally warned the US and other allied nations against supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The warning came in a formal diplomatic note from Moscow, a copy of which has been reviewed by media outlets in the US, BBC reported.

The two-page diplomatic note - forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington - warns that US and NATO weapons shipments are “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine, and could lead to what Russian diplomats refer to as “unpredictable consequences”, BBC reported.