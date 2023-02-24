Russia warns West, Ukraine against ‘provacation’ over rebel Moldovan region

In a statement on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry, citing data from the Defence Ministry that Ukraine has amassed considerable numbers of military personnel, as well as hardware and artillery on its border with Transnistria, warned the “US, NATO member states and their Ukrainian underlings against any further adventurous steps”, RT reported.

While Russia favours “political-diplomatic” ways of resolving issues, “no one should have any doubt that the Russian armed forces will react appropriately to any provocation by the Kiev regime,” the statement read.