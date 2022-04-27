Russia won’t hesitate to use ‘weapons no other country possesses’, warns Putin

“We have all the tools to do this. Tools that no one except us can brag about. But we’re not going to brag. We’ll use them if such a need arises,” the President said, without specifying which tools could be deployed.

Russian authorities have already made all necessary decisions to prepare for such a response, he added.

Last week, Russia had successfully tested its state-of-the-art RS-28 Sarmat inter-continental ballistic missile. The new nuclear-capable missile can carry several Avangard hypersonic gliders, which are said to be able to bypass any existing air defence due to their extreme speed and ability to make constant maneuvers during their flight, RT reported.