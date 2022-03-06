Russian forces aiming to capture another nuke plant in Ukraine: Official

According to Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, the Russian forces are trying to "advance north of Nikolaev and are trying to turn around in the direction of the south Ukrainian nuclear power plant in order to attempt to capture it, like the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant", UNIAN reported.

At the same time, Arestovich noted that the Zaporizhzhya plant is operating normally, and "there are few enemies there". He also opined that "it will not be easy for the enemy to pass north of Nikolaev... but the efforts of the invaders are directed there".