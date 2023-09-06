Russian, French sailors rescued off Australian coast after shark attacks

Canberra, Sep 6: Australian authorities on Wednesday coordinated the rescue of three sailors -- two Russians and one French -- off the country's northeast coast after their boat was damaged by sharks.
In a statement, the Canberra-based Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the three sailors were on board an inflatable catamaran sailing from Vanuatu to Australia when it was damaged in several shark attacks, reports Xinhua news agency.AMSA said the sailors activated an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday more than 800 km south-east of the city of Cairns in the state of Queensland, triggering a rescue operation.
"The vessel departed from Vanuatu and was bound for Cairns when contact was established. Both hulls of the vessel have been damaged following several shark attacks," the statement said.