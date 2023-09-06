Russian, French sailors rescued off Australian coast after shark attacks

In a statement, the Canberra-based Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the three sailors were on board an inflatable catamaran sailing from Vanuatu to Australia when it was damaged in several shark attacks, reports Xinhua news agency.AMSA said the sailors activated an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday more than 800 km south-east of the city of Cairns in the state of Queensland, triggering a rescue operation.