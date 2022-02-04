Russian invasion of Ukraine would have implications for India: US spokesperson

“Russian aggression against Ukraine, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, would have implications for the security environment well beyond that neighborhood. Whether it is the PRC (People’s Republic of China), whether it is India, whether it is countries around the world, the implications would be far-reaching, and I think there’s a broad understanding of that,” he said on Thursday at his daily briefing.

He made the observation when asked about India abstaining on a procedural vote at the UN Security Council on Ukraine while refusing to comment directly on it.